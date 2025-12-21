Vanta Automated Compliance: Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Support for 35+ security and privacy frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, 1,200+ automated hourly compliance tests, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility..

Vanta Trust Center: Trust Center platform for sharing security docs and compliance info with customers. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include AI-powered chatbot for answering customer security questions, Automated document access approvals and NDA collection, Real-time continuous controls and test monitoring display..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.