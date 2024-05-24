Untitled Goose Tool vs WindowsSCOPE

Choosing between Untitled Goose Tool and WindowsSCOPE for your digital forensics and incident response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Untitled Goose Tool: A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.

WindowsSCOPE: A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.