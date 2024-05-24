Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ULTRAVIOLET LENS vs WatchGuard MDR? ULTRAVIOLET LENS, WatchGuard MDR are all Managed Detection and Response solutions. ULTRAVIOLET LENS Unified MDR platform with SIEM, threat hunting, and SOAR capabilities. WatchGuard MDR 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ULTRAVIOLET LENS vs WatchGuard MDR? The choice between ULTRAVIOLET LENS vs WatchGuard MDR depends on your specific requirements. ULTRAVIOLET LENS is a commercial solution, while WatchGuard MDR is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ULTRAVIOLET LENS vs WatchGuard MDR? ULTRAVIOLET LENS is Commercial, WatchGuard MDR is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ULTRAVIOLET LENS a good alternative to WatchGuard MDR? Yes, ULTRAVIOLET LENS can be considered as an alternative to WatchGuard MDR for Managed Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Managed Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.