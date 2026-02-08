Truffle Security Analyzers: Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Credential verification for 45+ platforms and services, Live secret validation through authentication testing, AWS credential verification..

Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.