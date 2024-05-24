CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR

Trend Micro Trend Service One™

Trend Micro Trend Service One™

24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support

Managed Detection and Response
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
WatchGuard MDR

WatchGuard MDR

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation

Managed Detection and Response
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Trend Micro Trend Service One™
WatchGuard MDR
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Trend Micro
WatchGuard
Headquarters
Tokyo, Japan
Seattle, Washington, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
IOC
Incident Response
Managed Detection Response
SOC
Threat Detection
Threat Hunting
Threat Intelligence
XDR
AI Powered Security
Automation
Cloud Security
Zero Trust
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Trend Micro Trend Service One™

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

WatchGuard MDR

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Managed Detection and ResponseCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Trend Micro Trend Service One™ and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Trend Micro Trend Service One™: 24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR?

Trend Micro Trend Service One™, WatchGuard MDR are all Managed Detection and Response solutions. Trend Micro Trend Service One™ 24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support. WatchGuard MDR 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR?

The choice between Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR depends on your specific requirements. Trend Micro Trend Service One™ is a commercial solution, while WatchGuard MDR is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs WatchGuard MDR?

Trend Micro Trend Service One™ is Commercial, WatchGuard MDR is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Trend Micro Trend Service One™ a good alternative to WatchGuard MDR?

Yes, Trend Micro Trend Service One™ can be considered as an alternative to WatchGuard MDR for Managed Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Managed Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Trend Micro Trend Service One™ and WatchGuard MDR be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Trend Micro Trend Service One™ and WatchGuard MDR might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Managed Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs 24x7 MDR (Sophos)
Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs abacusMDR
Trend Micro Trend Service One™ vs Abira Security MDR
WatchGuard MDR vs 24x7 MDR (Sophos)
WatchGuard MDR vs abacusMDR
WatchGuard MDR vs Abira Security MDR

Explore More Managed Detection and Response Tools

Discover and compare all managed detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Managed Detection and Response

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools