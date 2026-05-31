Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, CVE, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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