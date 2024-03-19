Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is a free cloud security posture management tool. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is open-source with 1,183 GitHub stars. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Infrastructure As Code. Key differences: Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is Free while Vulneri CSPM is Commercial, Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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