Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Tenable Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Tenable. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by VulnSign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development and security teams shipping APIs and single-page applications need fast feedback loops, and Tenable Web App Scanning delivers results in two minutes or less with CI/CD integration built in. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 vectors including XSS and SQL injection across both web apps and APIs, plus third-party component scanning that catches what developers often miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or runtime protection; Tenable is a scanner, not a WAF, and prioritizes finding known issues over behavioral anomaly detection.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with password-protected web applications will see the fastest time-to-insight with VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing because its authentication configuration handles MFA-protected areas without manual intervention, cutting setup friction that kills DAST adoption. The multi-threaded scanning engine delivers results in real time, and CI/CD integration means findings land in your pipeline before developers context-switch away. Skip this if you're scanning complex GraphQL APIs or need extensive post-exploitation capabilities; VulnSign prioritizes breadth of OWASP Top 10 coverage over depth in API-specific attack vectors.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Tenable Web App Scanning vs VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Tenable Web App Scanning differentiates with Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas.
Tenable Web App Scanning is developed by Tenable. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by VulnSign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Tenable Web App Scanning and VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox