Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SWFTools is a free digital forensics tool. wxHexEditor is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Forensic analysts and incident responders dealing with legacy Flash artifacts will find SWFTools valuable for decompiling and extracting embedded content from SWF files without commercial licensing costs. The toolkit's command-line utilities work across Windows, Linux, and macOS, making it portable for lab environments where you need quick file conversion or Flash object extraction during triage. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven analysis or automated scanning; SWFTools requires manual command execution and assumes operator familiarity with Flash file structure. Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to examine raw disk sectors and binary file structures without licensing friction should pick wxHexEditor; its cross-platform availability and zero cost mean you can deploy identical analysis environments across Linux, Windows, and macOS without vendor negotiation. The 611 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and a community that regularly contributes patches for emerging filesystem formats. Skip this if your team relies on commercial DFIR suites that bundle hex editing with timeline analysis and reporting; wxHexEditor handles the viewing layer only, leaving artifact correlation and case documentation to other tools.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic analysts and incident responders dealing with legacy Flash artifacts will find SWFTools valuable for decompiling and extracting embedded content from SWF files without commercial licensing costs. The toolkit's command-line utilities work across Windows, Linux, and macOS, making it portable for lab environments where you need quick file conversion or Flash object extraction during triage. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven analysis or automated scanning; SWFTools requires manual command execution and assumes operator familiarity with Flash file structure.
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to examine raw disk sectors and binary file structures without licensing friction should pick wxHexEditor; its cross-platform availability and zero cost mean you can deploy identical analysis environments across Linux, Windows, and macOS without vendor negotiation. The 611 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and a community that regularly contributes patches for emerging filesystem formats. Skip this if your team relies on commercial DFIR suites that bundle hex editing with timeline analysis and reporting; wxHexEditor handles the viewing layer only, leaving artifact correlation and case documentation to other tools.
SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.
wxHexEditor is a free cross-platform hex editor and disk editor for editing binary files, disk devices, and logical drives with data manipulation and checksum calculation features.
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Common questions about comparing SWFTools vs wxHexEditor for your digital forensics needs.
SWFTools: SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format..
wxHexEditor: wxHexEditor is a free cross-platform hex editor and disk editor for editing binary files, disk devices, and logical drives with data manipulation and checksum calculation features..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SWFTools and wxHexEditor serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Binary Analysis, File Analysis. Key differences: wxHexEditor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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