Short answer

Forensic analysts and incident responders dealing with legacy Flash artifacts will find SWFTools valuable for decompiling and extracting embedded content from SWF files without commercial licensing costs. The toolkit's command-line utilities work across Windows, Linux, and macOS, making it portable for lab environments where you need quick file conversion or Flash object extraction during triage. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven analysis or automated scanning; SWFTools requires manual command execution and assumes operator familiarity with Flash file structure. Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to examine raw disk sectors and binary file structures without licensing friction should pick wxHexEditor; its cross-platform availability and zero cost mean you can deploy identical analysis environments across Linux, Windows, and macOS without vendor negotiation. The 611 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and a community that regularly contributes patches for emerging filesystem formats. Skip this if your team relies on commercial DFIR suites that bundle hex editing with timeline analysis and reporting; wxHexEditor handles the viewing layer only, leaving artifact correlation and case documentation to other tools.