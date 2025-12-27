Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Stamus Clear NDR Community is a free detection engineering tool by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Stamus Networks Clear NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need packet-level visibility into encrypted traffic will find Stamus Clear NDR Community's Suricata foundation genuinely useful; it gives you what expensive NDR platforms charge six figures for, minus the managed service markup. The 400-plus visualizations and integration with Arkime for deep packet inspection mean you can hunt threats without sacrificing technical depth. Skip this if your team expects a turnkey platform with automated response or has no one comfortable tuning Suricata rules; this is deliberately lightweight and requires hands-on operators to get real value.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will appreciate Clear NDR's transparent detection logic; you see exactly why Suricata flagged something instead of trusting a black-box ML score. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly across hybrid deployments, meaning detection and analysis work whether you're on-premise, cloud, or split. Skip this if your team lacks the network visibility to feed it properly or if you need incident response automation to move at wire speed; Clear NDR excels at reconstruction and evidence collection after the fact, not real-time blocking.
Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis
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Common questions about comparing Stamus Clear NDR Community vs Stamus Networks Clear NDR for your detection engineering needs.
Stamus Clear NDR Community: Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Suricata-based network analysis and threat detection, Multiple ruleset and threat intelligence source management, Custom Suricata rules and IoC data file upload..
Stamus Networks Clear NDR: Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Stamus Clear NDR Community differentiates with Suricata-based network analysis and threat detection, Multiple ruleset and threat intelligence source management, Custom Suricata rules and IoC data file upload. Stamus Networks Clear NDR differentiates with Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction.
Stamus Clear NDR Community is developed by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Stamus Networks Clear NDR is developed by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Stamus Clear NDR Community integrates with OpenSearch, Evebox, Arkime, Fluentd, Cyberchef. Stamus Networks Clear NDR integrates with Elastic Stack, Kibana, Splunk, Elasticsearch. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Stamus Clear NDR Community and Stamus Networks Clear NDR serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover PCAP, Suricata, Network Monitoring. Key differences: Stamus Clear NDR Community is Free while Stamus Networks Clear NDR is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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