Stamus Clear NDR Community: Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Suricata-based network analysis and threat detection, Multiple ruleset and threat intelligence source management, Custom Suricata rules and IoC data file upload..

Stamus Networks Clear NDR: Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis. built by Stamus Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Multi-layer threat detection, Automated threat declarations for response workflows, Attack timeline reconstruction..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.