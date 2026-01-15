StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..

StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.