Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform
Development teams shipping APIs at mid-market and enterprise scale should pick StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform to catch authorization flaws and business logic vulnerabilities before production, not after breach reports. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD and pull requests with API discovery from source code, meaning developers see fixes in their workflow rather than in a separate security dashboard weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST-first coverage or static analysis depth; StackHawk is runtime testing for moving targets, not a code scanner replacement.
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
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Common questions about comparing StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform vs StackHawk StackHawk for your dynamic application security testing needs.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform differentiates with Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests. StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is developed by StackHawk. StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform integrates with Snyk Code, GitHub CodeQL, Slack, Jira. StackHawk StackHawk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Slack, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform and StackHawk StackHawk serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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