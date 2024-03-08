Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SSLyze is a free security scanning tool. testssl.sh is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams and infrastructure engineers running continuous SSL/TLS scanning in CI/CD pipelines should use SSLyze for its speed and programmatic simplicity; it scans a server in seconds and integrates via Python library without requiring a separate agent or UI. With 3,740 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the go-to for teams that need fast, repeatable certificate and protocol validation without payload. Skip this if you need a GUI-first tool or historical trend analysis across your entire certificate estate; SSLyze is built for point-in-time scans, not compliance dashboards.
DevOps and security teams running their own infrastructure will move fastest with testssl.sh because it gives you certificate and protocol results in seconds without any agent, UI, or account overhead. Its 8,956 GitHub stars reflect real adoption; the tool handles STARTTLS, custom ports, and serialized testing across thousands of endpoints in a single bash loop. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, automated remediation, or a dashboard that executives will understand; testssl.sh is a command-line scanner you run on-demand, not a compliance platform.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
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Common questions about comparing SSLyze vs testssl.sh for your security scanning needs.
SSLyze: SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration..
testssl.sh: testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SSLyze is open-source with 3,740 GitHub stars. testssl.sh is open-source with 8,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SSLyze and testssl.sh serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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