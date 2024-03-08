SSLyze

DevSecOps teams and infrastructure engineers running continuous SSL/TLS scanning in CI/CD pipelines should use SSLyze for its speed and programmatic simplicity; it scans a server in seconds and integrates via Python library without requiring a separate agent or UI. With 3,740 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the go-to for teams that need fast, repeatable certificate and protocol validation without payload. Skip this if you need a GUI-first tool or historical trend analysis across your entire certificate estate; SSLyze is built for point-in-time scans, not compliance dashboards.