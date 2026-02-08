Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..

Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.