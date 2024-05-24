CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh

Splunk Enterprise Security

Splunk Enterprise Security

Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Wazuh

Wazuh

Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.

Extended Detection and Response
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Splunk Enterprise Security
Wazuh
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Security Information and Event Management
Extended Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Splunk Inc.
Headquarters
San Francisco, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
SIEM
SOAR
Threat Detection
AI Powered Security
Risk Assessment
Automation
MITRE Attack
Machine Learning
Incident Response
Threat Hunting
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Splunk Enterprise Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS3/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

Wazuh

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Security Information and Event ManagementCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Splunk Enterprise Security and Wazuh for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh?

Splunk Enterprise Security, Wazuh are all Security Information and Event Management solutions. Splunk Enterprise Security Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. Wazuh Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh?

The choice between Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh depends on your specific requirements. Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial solution, while Wazuh is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Splunk Enterprise Security vs Wazuh?

Splunk Enterprise Security is Commercial, Wazuh is Free. Wazuh offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Splunk Enterprise Security a good alternative to Wazuh?

Yes, Splunk Enterprise Security can be considered as an alternative to Wazuh for Security Information and Event Management needs. Both tools offer Security Information and Event Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Splunk Enterprise Security and Wazuh be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Splunk Enterprise Security and Wazuh might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Information and Event Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Splunk Enterprise Security vs 1Security Monitoring Tool
Splunk Enterprise Security vs Abstract Security
Splunk Enterprise Security vs Abstract Security Platform
Wazuh vs 1Security Monitoring Tool
Wazuh vs Abstract Security
Wazuh vs Abstract Security Platform

Explore More Security Information and Event Management Tools

Discover and compare all security information and event management solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Security Information and Event Management

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools