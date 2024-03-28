Supply chain security teams focused on dependency risk and artifact provenance will find Spectra's value in its depth on file-level analysis rather than breadth across the SDLC. The tool excels at identifying compromised or suspicious binaries before they reach production, which is where most SCA tools stop looking. Skip Spectra if you need policy enforcement across build pipelines or developer feedback integration; it's an analyst tool, not a gating control.

StepSecurity CI/CD Security

Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.