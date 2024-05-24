SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network: 24/7 MDR service for network perimeter devices like firewalls and switches

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation