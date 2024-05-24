SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud: 24/7 MDR service for cloud apps and email with SOC monitoring and response

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation