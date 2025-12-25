Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sonatype SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sonatype. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling software supply chains will find immediate value in Sonatype SBOM Manager because it actually automates VEX annotation workflows instead of leaving you to track vulnerability resolutions manually across spreadsheets. The tool's native support for both CycloneDX and SPDX formats plus API-driven ingestion means your SBOM pipeline won't grind to a halt waiting on format conversions. Skip this if your organization runs minimal third-party components or hasn't yet formalized SBOM ingestion as a process; the tool assumes you're already generating SBOMs and need governance at scale, not starting from zero on component visibility.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing Sonatype SBOM Manager vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sonatype SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Sonatype SBOM Manager is developed by Sonatype. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sonatype SBOM Manager integrates with Hugging Face. SOOS SBOM Manager integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps, Shortcut. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Sonatype SBOM Manager and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, License Compliance, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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