Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.