CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
ZeroFox

ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform
ZeroFox
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Digital Risk Protection
Digital Risk Protection
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.
ZeroFox
Headquarters
Newark, Delaware, United States
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Data Breach
Threat Detection
Monitoring
Threat Intelligence
Attack Surface Mapping
Security Monitoring
Phishing Detection
API Security
Brand Protection
Dark Web
AI Powered Security
Dark Web Monitoring
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

ZeroFox

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
-1
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Digital Risk ProtectionCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform and ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform: A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox?

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform, ZeroFox are all Digital Risk Protection solutions. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack su. ZeroFox External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox?

The choice between SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox depends on your specific requirements. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial solution, while ZeroFox is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs ZeroFox?

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is Commercial, ZeroFox is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform a good alternative to ZeroFox?

Yes, SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform can be considered as an alternative to ZeroFox for Digital Risk Protection needs. Both tools offer Digital Risk Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform and ZeroFox be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform and ZeroFox might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Digital Risk Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs 360 Privacy 360 Monitor
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform vs Aleph Cyber-Sûreté
ZeroFox vs 360 Privacy 360 Monitor
ZeroFox vs 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
ZeroFox vs Aleph Cyber-Sûreté

Explore More Digital Risk Protection Tools

Discover and compare all digital risk protection solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Digital Risk Protection

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools