Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Start Left® IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams adopting Infrastructure as Code will find Snyk Infrastructure as Code most valuable for catching misconfigurations before they reach production; the tool's native Terraform and Kubernetes scanning integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines means you catch policy violations when code is still reviewable, not after deployment. It covers the critical PR.PS functions that matter most in infrastructure security, with CIS benchmarks and Open Policy Agent custom rules allowing you to enforce your actual risk appetite rather than generic standards. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed through console clicks or your team lacks the maturity to gate deployments on policy violations; Snyk will frustrate you without the process discipline to back it up.
Teams deploying infrastructure at scale across multiple clouds need Start Left® IaC Security to catch configuration drift before it becomes a production incident; it shifts security left by embedding compliance checks directly into the pipeline rather than letting misconfigs slip through to runtime. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.PS and ID.AM rigorously, meaning you're validating both platform hardening and asset inventory at template time, which eliminates the expensive discovery-and-remediation cycle most teams endure. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or your IaC adoption is still nascent; Start Left® assumes you're already template-driven and need enforcement, not education.
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Snyk Infrastructure as Code vs Start Left® IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..
Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code differentiates with Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code. Start Left® IaC Security differentiates with Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code is developed by Snyk. Start Left® IaC Security is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Start Left® IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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