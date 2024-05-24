Smogcloud vs ZoomEye

Choosing between Smogcloud and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.