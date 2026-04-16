SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..

Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.