ServiceNow Security Operations: Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response. built by ServiceNow. Core capabilities include Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards..

Surf Platform: AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation. built by Surf AI. Core capabilities include Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.