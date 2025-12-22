Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ServiceNow Security Operations is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ServiceNow. Surf Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Surf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ServiceNow Security Operations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected alerts will find real value in ServiceNow Security Operations because its incident response automation actually reduces noise by routing tickets through role-based workflows tied to your existing ticketing infrastructure. The platform covers NIST's full RS (Respond) and most of DE (Detect) functions with native integrations to Splunk, CrowdStrike, and Tenable, meaning fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management sophistication; the risk-based prioritization is solid but won't compete with dedicated platforms like Tenable or Qualys for technical depth in that specific function.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise from disconnected tools will see immediate value in Surf Platform's Business Context Graph, which connects assets, identities, permissions, and dependencies to surface only issues that actually matter to your business. The platform covers 12 NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance, identification, protection, detection, and response, with particular strength in asset management and impact modeling before changes execute. Skip this if your team lacks the operational maturity to define asset ownership and risk appetite upfront; Surf's effectiveness depends on the context data you feed it, not on the tool doing heavy lifting for you.
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing ServiceNow Security Operations vs Surf Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
ServiceNow Security Operations: Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response. built by ServiceNow. Core capabilities include Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards..
Surf Platform: AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation. built by Surf AI. Core capabilities include Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ServiceNow Security Operations differentiates with Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards. Surf Platform differentiates with Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing.
ServiceNow Security Operations is developed by ServiceNow. Surf Platform is developed by Surf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ServiceNow Security Operations and Surf Platform serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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