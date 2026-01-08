7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

ServiceNow Security Operations: Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response. built by ServiceNow. Core capabilities include Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.