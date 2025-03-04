Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..

Sentra DSPM: Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification with 95%+ accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Data Security Posture Management with risk scoring and exposure detection..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.