1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Sentra DSPM: Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification with 95%+ accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Data Security Posture Management with risk scoring and exposure detection..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.