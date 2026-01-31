Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Sentra DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Sentra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS and cloud storage sprawl need Sentra DSPM because it actually finds sensitive data across your entire stack without agents or painful API integrations. The 95%+ accuracy on AI-based classification means you're not chasing false positives, and agentless discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises eliminates the typical deployment friction. Skip this if you're looking for a tool that also does identity governance or CSPM; Sentra is deliberately narrow and data-focused.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Sentra DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Sentra DSPM: Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification with 95%+ accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Data Security Posture Management with risk scoring and exposure detection..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Sentra DSPM differentiates with Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification with 95%+ accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Data Security Posture Management with risk scoring and exposure detection.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Sentra DSPM is developed by Sentra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Sentra DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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