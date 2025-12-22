Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by SentinelOne. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running SentinelOne's endpoint agent will find immediate value in Singularity Vulnerability Management because it closes visibility gaps without requiring separate scanners or appliances. The agent-based model detects unmanaged and IoT devices passively while prioritizing findings against CISA KEV data, cutting noise significantly compared to traditional CVSS-only queuing. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation or deep integration with your ticketing system; SentinelOne prioritizes assessment and prioritization over remediation orchestration.
ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment
SMBs and MSPs managing sprawling endpoint fleets will see immediate value in ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment because its centralized dashboard actually works across multiple client environments without forcing you into separate consoles or clunky API workflows. The tool covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions,risk assessment, asset management, continuous monitoring, and platform security,which means you're not blind to what's running or what's broken. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation with threat intelligence or deep integration into a larger XDR stack; ThreatDown stays focused on endpoint scanning and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents
Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs
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Common questions about comparing SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management vs ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment for your vulnerability assessment needs.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management: Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting..
ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment: Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management differentiates with Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is developed by SentinelOne. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management and ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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