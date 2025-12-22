SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management: Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting..

ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment: Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.