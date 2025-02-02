Securiti Data Command Center: Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance. built by Securiti. Core capabilities include Data Security Posture Management, AI Security and Governance, Data Discovery and Classification..

Sentra Accurate Data Discovery & Classification: AI-based data discovery & classification platform for cloud environments. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification using proprietary LLMs with >95% accuracy, Automated classification of structured and unstructured data including PII, PCI, PHI..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.