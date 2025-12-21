Secureframe SOC 2: Automates SOC 2 compliance process with continuous monitoring and audit support. built by Secureframe. Core capabilities include Automated evidence collection from 150+ cloud services and integrations, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts on nonconformities, Cloud infrastructure scanning through read-only access without agents..

Vanta Trust Center: Trust Center platform for sharing security docs and compliance info with customers. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include AI-powered chatbot for answering customer security questions, Automated document access approvals and NDA collection, Real-time continuous controls and test monitoring display..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.