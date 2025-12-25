Sec1 Kairo: DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting..

SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.