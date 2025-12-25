Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sec1 Kairo is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Sec1. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Sec1 Kairo vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Sec1 Kairo: DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sec1 Kairo differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
Sec1 Kairo is developed by Sec1. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sec1 Kairo and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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