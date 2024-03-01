Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..

Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.