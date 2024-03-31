Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ScanCannon is a free external attack surface management tool. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams tasked with mapping external IP ranges and subdomain inventory across sprawling networks will find ScanCannon's Python-based enumeration approach faster and more flexible than commercial EASM tools for reconnaissance-heavy phases. The free pricing and 460 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters when you're running large-scale discovery jobs against your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alert-driven workflows; ScanCannon is a point-in-time reconnaissance tool, not a persistent surface management platform.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing ScanCannon vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
ScanCannon: A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ScanCannon and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration, Network Discovery. Key differences: ScanCannon is Free while Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, ScanCannon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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