Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Saviynt ISPM is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Saviynt. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in identity sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Saviynt ISPM for its ability to surface hidden access risks that traditional IAM misses through cross-correlation of identities, assets, and permissions. The platform scores meaningfully on NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions, and its non-human identity discovery catches service accounts and API credentials that most governance tools ignore. Skip this if your organization has simple, well-documented access models or lacks the operational maturity to act on remediation recommendations at scale; Saviynt works best when you already know identity hygiene is broken and need proof. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl across Active Directory and cloud IdPs need Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory to stop guessing about access relationships and see them in real time. The automatic discovery of human and machine identities, combined with detection of orphaned accounts and privilege escalation paths, directly addresses the NIST ID.AM gap most organizations live with. Skip this if your environment is pure cloud with minimal on-premises infrastructure; the value proposition tilts heavily toward hybrid complexity.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in identity sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Saviynt ISPM for its ability to surface hidden access risks that traditional IAM misses through cross-correlation of identities, assets, and permissions. The platform scores meaningfully on NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions, and its non-human identity discovery catches service accounts and API credentials that most governance tools ignore. Skip this if your organization has simple, well-documented access models or lacks the operational maturity to act on remediation recommendations at scale; Saviynt works best when you already know identity hygiene is broken and need proof.
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl across Active Directory and cloud IdPs need Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory to stop guessing about access relationships and see them in real time. The automatic discovery of human and machine identities, combined with detection of orphaned accounts and privilege escalation paths, directly addresses the NIST ID.AM gap most organizations live with. Skip this if your environment is pure cloud with minimal on-premises infrastructure; the value proposition tilts heavily toward hybrid complexity.
Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection
Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.
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Common questions about comparing Saviynt ISPM vs Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Saviynt ISPM: Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection..
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory: Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Saviynt ISPM differentiates with Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory differentiates with Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities.
Saviynt ISPM is developed by Saviynt. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is developed by Silverfort. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Saviynt ISPM and Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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