Saviynt ISPM: Identity Security Posture Management platform for identity risk detection. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity, access, and asset discovery, Identity data inventory management, Identity and access risk detection..

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory: Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.