8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory: Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.