Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in identity sprawl across Active Directory and cloud IdPs need Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory to stop guessing about access relationships and see them in real time. The automatic discovery of human and machine identities, combined with detection of orphaned accounts and privilege escalation paths, directly addresses the NIST ID.AM gap most organizations live with. Skip this if your environment is pure cloud with minimal on-premises infrastructure; the value proposition tilts heavily toward hybrid complexity.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory: Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory differentiates with Centralized identity inventory across on-premises and cloud environments, Identity Graph visualization of users, accounts, and access relationships, Automatic discovery of human and machine identities.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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