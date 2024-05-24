Safing Portmaster vs ThreatSTOP IP Defense

Choosing between Safing Portmaster and ThreatSTOP IP Defense for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

ThreatSTOP IP Defense: Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches