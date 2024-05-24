CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Safing Portmaster vs Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway

Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway

EAL 4+ certified unidirectional gateway for secure one-way data transfer

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Safing Portmaster
Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
Enterprise, Mid-Market
Company Information
Company
Sphyrna Security
Headquarters
Kanata, Ontario, Canada
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Privacy
Linux
Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Network Security
Firewall
Open Source
Windows
Network Monitoring
Access Control
Compliance
Data Protection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
2
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the best: Safing Portmaster vs Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway?

The choice between Safing Portmaster vs Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway depends on your specific requirements. Safing Portmaster is free to use, while Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Safing Portmaster vs Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway?

Safing Portmaster is Free, Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway is Commercial. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Safing Portmaster a good alternative to Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway?

Yes, Safing Portmaster can be considered as an alternative to Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Safing Portmaster and Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Safing Portmaster and Sphyrna NGXS UGW-100 Unidirectional Gateway might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

