Safing Portmaster vs Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200

Choosing between Safing Portmaster and Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200 for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Sphyrna NGXS AGW-200: Hardware data diode gateway for unidirectional data transfer at 25 Gbps