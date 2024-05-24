Safing Portmaster vs SonicWall NS _sp_ Series Next-Gen Firewall

Choosing between Safing Portmaster and SonicWall NS _sp_ Series Next-Gen Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

SonicWall NS _sp_ Series Next-Gen Firewall: High-end NGFW for enterprises with RTDMI, multi-instance & unified policy