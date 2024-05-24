Safing Portmaster vs SonicWall Gen 8 TZ Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Choosing between Safing Portmaster and SonicWall Gen 8 TZ Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

SonicWall Gen 8 TZ Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW): NGFW for SMBs and branch offices with threat prevention and SD-WAN