SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform: Exposure validation platform combining BAS and attack path validation (CART). built by SafeBreach. Core capabilities include Breach and attack simulation (BAS) testing, Attack path validation and emulation, Lateral movement simulation..

SafeBreach Validate: Breach and attack simulation platform for testing security controls. built by SafeBreach. Core capabilities include Automated breach and attack simulation across kill chain, Lightweight simulators for network, cloud, and endpoint deployment, Attack scenario orchestration via management console..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.