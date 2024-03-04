AWS teams managing multi-account environments will get immediate value from rpCheckup for resource policy misconfiguration hunting, which most CSPM tools treat as a secondary concern. The tool's free pricing and 162 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among security practitioners who need fast, repeatable policy audits without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation; rpCheckup is a point-in-time scanner that works best as a one-time assessment or periodic spot-check in a larger posture program.

Selefra

DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.