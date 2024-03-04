Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
rpCheckup is a free cloud security posture management tool. Selefra is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams managing multi-account environments will get immediate value from rpCheckup for resource policy misconfiguration hunting, which most CSPM tools treat as a secondary concern. The tool's free pricing and 162 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among security practitioners who need fast, repeatable policy audits without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation; rpCheckup is a point-in-time scanner that works best as a one-time assessment or periodic spot-check in a larger posture program.
DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.
rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing rpCheckup vs Selefra for your cloud security posture management needs.
rpCheckup: rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts..
Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
rpCheckup is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Selefra is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
rpCheckup and Selefra serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox