AWS teams managing multi-account environments will get immediate value from rpCheckup for resource policy misconfiguration hunting, which most CSPM tools treat as a secondary concern. The tool's free pricing and 162 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among security practitioners who need fast, repeatable policy audits without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation; rpCheckup is a point-in-time scanner that works best as a one-time assessment or periodic spot-check in a larger posture program.

Security Monkey

Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.