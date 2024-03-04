Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
rpCheckup is a free cloud security posture management tool. Security Monkey is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams managing multi-account environments will get immediate value from rpCheckup for resource policy misconfiguration hunting, which most CSPM tools treat as a secondary concern. The tool's free pricing and 162 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among security practitioners who need fast, repeatable policy audits without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation; rpCheckup is a point-in-time scanner that works best as a one-time assessment or periodic spot-check in a larger posture program.
Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.
rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts.
Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.
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Common questions about comparing rpCheckup vs Security Monkey for your cloud security posture management needs.
rpCheckup: rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts..
Security Monkey: Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
rpCheckup is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Security Monkey is open-source with 4,362 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
rpCheckup and Security Monkey serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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