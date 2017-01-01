RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.