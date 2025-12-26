Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl across regulated industries should start here; ResilientX TPRM automates the questionnaire-to-monitoring lifecycle that otherwise demands manual spreadsheet work from stretched procurement and security staff. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.RA controls with built-in templates for NIS2 and DORA compliance, cutting weeks out of vendor onboarding cycles. Skip this if your third-party risk program is mature and already integrated into your broader GRC platform; ResilientX is best for organizations still doing vendor assessments ad hoc or outside their primary risk systems.

Whistic Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Whistic Platform; its AI automatically fills responses using your own documentation, cutting assessment cycles from weeks to days. The platform maps responses across 40+ frameworks simultaneously and maintains a network of pre-vetted vendors, so you're not starting from zero on every new third-party. Skip this if your vendor base is under 20 or if you need real-time continuous monitoring of live vendor infrastructure; Whistic excels at intake and onboarding, not runtime risk detection.