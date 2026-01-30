Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform: Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior. built by Rein Security. Core capabilities include Agentless real-time application visibility across dev, staging, and production, AI and MCP protection with agent and prompt monitoring, API discovery and protection without scanning or sampling..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.