Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Reflectiz is a free application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Reflectiz vs Source Defense Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Reflectiz and Source Defense Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Reflectiz is Free while Source Defense Platform is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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