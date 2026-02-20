Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Reflectiz Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex web applications will get the most from Reflectiz Platform because it actually maps third-party script behavior and data exfiltration in real time, not just inventory them. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0 by automating digital asset discovery and tracking supply chain risk through data flow analysis, which most ASPMs skip entirely. Skip this if your organization needs native incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Reflectiz is strictly visibility and prevention, leaving detection and recovery to your SOC.
Source Defense Source Defense Detect
Mid-market and enterprise teams with significant third-party JavaScript footprints should evaluate Source Defense Detect for its client-side supply chain visibility that server-side tools simply cannot reach, catching formjacking and Magecart attacks at the browser level where they actually execute. The two-line code deployment for internal scanning removes the friction that kills most ASPM pilots, while its external scanning option lets you start risk assessment immediately without engineering involvement. Skip this if your attack surface is predominantly backend or API-driven; Detect's strength in GV.SC supply chain monitoring comes with limited visibility into server-side threats and post-breach response capabilities.
Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing Reflectiz Platform vs Source Defense Source Defense Detect for your application security posture management needs.
Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..
Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Reflectiz Platform differentiates with Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling. Source Defense Source Defense Detect differentiates with Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility.
Reflectiz Platform is developed by Reflectiz. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Reflectiz Platform and Source Defense Source Defense Detect serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Third Party Security, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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