Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..

ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.