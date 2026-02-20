Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Reality Defender RealCall is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Reality Defender. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams defending against voice-based social engineering and fraud need Reality Defender RealCall because it's one of the few tools that detects synthetic audio in live telephony streams rather than requiring manual upload after a breach occurs. The deep-learning ensemble model covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, letting you catch manipulated calls in real time and generate defensible reports for investigations. Skip this if your threat model is primarily text-based phishing or if you need a tool that also handles video deepfakes; RealCall is audio-only and won't broaden beyond that.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
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Common questions about comparing Reality Defender RealCall vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Reality Defender RealCall differentiates with Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
Reality Defender RealCall is developed by Reality Defender. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Reality Defender RealCall and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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