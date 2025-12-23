Raven Runtime Prevention: Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management..

StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.