Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Raven Runtime Prevention is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code in multiple languages will find real value in Raven Runtime Prevention's library-level policy enforcement, which patches vulnerabilities at runtime without requiring code changes or redeployment. The tool covers nine languages natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, addressing the attack surface most SCA tools only flag. Skip this if your threat model centers on preventing vulnerable code from reaching production in the first place; Raven assumes compromise is possible and focuses on neutralizing exploits after deployment.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Raven Runtime Prevention vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Raven Runtime Prevention: Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Raven Runtime Prevention differentiates with Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Raven Runtime Prevention is developed by Raven. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Raven Runtime Prevention and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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