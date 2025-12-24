Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qwiet SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Qwiet. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building software supply chains will get the most from Qwiet SBOM because its Code Property Graph analysis catches actual reachability of vulnerabilities instead of flagging every dependency flaw equally. The vulnerability reachability analysis cuts false positives dramatically compared to standard SCA tools that treat all CVEs as live threats. Teams without mature threat modeling or those expecting broad platform coverage across CSPM and container scanning should look elsewhere; Qwiet is deliberately focused on the SBOM and composition risk problem, which means you'll need complementary tools for infrastructure and runtime posture.
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping code through npm and PyPI pipelines need Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain primarily for its Package Firewall, which stops malicious and typo-squatted dependencies before they enter your build, not after scanning finds them. The tool maps your complete dependency tree including transitive vulnerabilities and enforces policies directly in CI/CD, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk management function that most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're still operating without automated dependency monitoring or if your codebase relies heavily on private registries and language ecosystems beyond npm and PyPI; you'll outgrow the package registry coverage quickly.
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Qwiet SBOM vs Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qwiet SBOM differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
Qwiet SBOM is developed by Qwiet. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qwiet SBOM and Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox