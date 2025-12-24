Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..

Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.